Richard ""Dick"" Smalley returned to the loving arms of his angel and sweetheart Charlene on March 4th 2020. Richard was born in Plainfield New Jersey in March of 1938 to Norman and Lois Smalley. Richard has always been a self-described tech geek, and so it was no surprise that he was one of the inaugural members of his High School radio club. After High School he attended Rutgers University for a short time before enlisting in the Air Force where he served for 12 years and he was subsequently deployed overseas to several exotic locales including Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Greenland where he was baptized by another service member as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. During his service, he was also deployed in Vietnam as a radar technician during the Vietnam War. Shortly after his return, he moved to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Geography. While attending school he met the love of his life, Charlene Silver, and they were married in the Salt Lake temple in 1971 and moved to Bountiful where they raised their three children, Scott, Melanie, and Lori. Richard continued his military service in the Utah Air National Guard where he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1984. He also worked full time at Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft and electronic systems technician. Richard loved photography and the outdoors and was always happiest spending time with family and friends whether it was watching the Utes beat the team down south, or just sitting around a table playing board games. Richard also loved his weekly volunteer work at the Utah Animal Adoption Center, the Leonardo Museum, the Salt Lake City Library, and the Bountiful Arts Center where he served as the volunteer technical director for their annual Summerfest. Richard was preceded in death by his sweetheart Charlene Silver, and his brother Dan Smalley. He is survived by his sister Claire (Mike) Hoskins, Sister-in-law Gabi Smalley, and his three children Scott (Tami) Smalley, Melanie (Kevin) Hauze, and Lori (Steve) Duffield and his incredible grandchildren whom he loved dearly. A viewing will be held at the Russon Mortuary at 295 N. Main Bountiful from 6 pm – 8 pm on Tuesday 3/10 and the funeral will be held at the LDS Chapel at 1400 N. 400 East Bountiful at 11:00 am on Wednesday 3/11. A short viewing will also be held on Wednesday morning at the church at 10:00 am. We love you Dad, and while you will be sorely missed you will certainly never be forgotten.
Special thanks to the South Davis Metro Fire Department, the Bountiful Police Department, Russon Mortuary, the Utah Animal Adoption Center, the Lakeside Dialysis Center, and the friends and neighbors of the Bountiful 19th Ward for your kindness, compassion, and support.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 3, 2020