Richard ""Dick"" Brown Best passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in Layton, Utah, with family by his side. Throughout his life, Richard was a devoted son, brother, husband, and father.
Richard was born to Richard Strong Best and Yvonne Esther Daniels Brown on October 25, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah. He was the second of six children. The family later moved to Farr West, Utah. He graduated from Weber High School and Weber College. He also attended Utah State Agricultural College and BYU. Richard served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States from 1956 to 1958.
Richard married Sharon Kaye Harris in the Salt Lake Temple on July 14, 1961. Over the years, they lived in Ogden, South Ogden, Roy, Uintah, and Uintah Highlands. They welcomed eight children into their family.
In his youth, Richard worked for the US Forest Service and the Union-Pacific Railroad. Richard began working for Commercial Security Bank in 1959 as a clerk, printing checks. Through his hard work and intelligence, he received several promotions over the years. Commercial Security became Key Bank and when Richard retired after 38 years, he held the title of Vice President of Real Estate. He was in the Air Force Reserves for 37 years, rising to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. With the Air Force, he visited Italy, Greece, Denmark, Germany, South Korea and Honduras.
Richard was active in the Church and held many callings, including Assistant Scoutmaster, member of multiple Bishoprics, High Priest Group Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and faithful Home-teacher. He is a great example of fulfilling responsibilities with an attitude of service.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating/rafting, and attending rodeos and county fairs. He was a skilled handy-man and could fix everything around the house, and even repaired cars. Spending time with his family was one of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed music and his family enjoyed hearing his bass voice singing.
The family is comforted in knowing that Richard lives on in a better place and is reunited with his sweetheart, Sharon. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Ramona Humpherys and LaRee West. He is survived by his siblings Betty Allred, Louis Best, and Annette Van Dyke; by his children: Michelle Willie, Blythe Rackham (Lee), Laurel Best, Angela Best, Nanette Shepherd (Curtis), Derek Best, Ryan Best (Lesa), and Devin Best (Alicia); and by 12 grandchildren.
Through his example, Richard taught his children the importance of loyalty, dedication, hard work, and responsibility. He was a great man who will be missed.
A private service was held May 15, 2020. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. When circumstances allow, there will be a celebration of life.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020