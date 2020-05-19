|
|
Not everyone gets to go out doing what they love, but Richard Keith Hansen, 77, sure did. He was having one of the greatest days of his life on May 17, 2020. He hugged his wife of nearly 54 years, Marion Wilson Lindsay Hansen, goodbye that morning and hopped on his beloved motorcycle. The red and orange flames were extra shiny because he'd just had it detailed for his birthday a few weeks before. Going on motorcycle rides with his firstborn, Mark Richard Hansen, was one of the great joys of his life, and that's how he left us; on his motorcycle, on a beautiful mountain road.
Richard was born in Price, Utah on April 25, 1943 to Richard Dean and Betty Ella Downard Hansen. He was the oldest of eight children, and if you ask them they would probably tell you that he was also the most mischievous as well. Known for his booming, easy laugh, RIchard was the life of any gathering.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richard served a two-year mission in Peru. After his return home, he met and married his sweetheart in the Logan Temple on August 4, 1966. Richard was the proud father of four wonderful children: Mark (Tammie) Hansen, Wendy (Randy) Bushman, April (T.J.) Jefferson, and Darrin Hansen. His grandchildren (Jaydon, Katelin, Morgan, Tiffany, Cordell, Dani (Sonia), Mackenzie (Jadden), Hailey (Matthew), Josie, Bridger, and Colter) and great-grandchildren (Kaydence, Kamden, Olivia, Adrienne, and A.J.) all adored him. He was so supportive of them in all they did, from dance recitals to football games to barrel races, Grandpa was always there with a proud smile.
Richard was the kind of person who would lend a helping hand to anyone. He never shied away from serving others. His door was always open. In addition to the countless hours of service to his family, friends, and neighbors, he also held many church callings over the years. Most special to him was his calling to serve in the Ogden Temple. For the past several years, he was there every Thursday and Friday evening.
He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 43 years, then Richard spent his days reading, tinkering in his workshop, flirting with all the cashiers, and helping his wife with her daycare. Hundreds of children over the years loved Richard and his kind heart and happy personality. All of his grandkids, nieces and nephews will always remember him for the endless supply of Tootsie Rolls he carried in his pockets everywhere he went.
Although he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, we know he is having a wonderful reunion with his parents and other loved ones who have gone on before.
Special thanks to the first responders, EMTs, and especially the guardian angel who sat with her arms around Mark at the scene of the accident.
Because of the current restrictions, a viewing in which we all practice social distancing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 1050 South State in Clearfield. A service by invitation only will be held at Aaron's on Friday morning at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest in the Clearfield Cemetery after the service. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service at 12:00 may do so while observing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the at www.alz.org in Richard's honor.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020