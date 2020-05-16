Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Syracuse City Cemetery
1250 South 1000 West.
View Map
Richard Vene Millis


1941 - 2020
Richard Vene Millis Obituary
Richard V. Millis, 78, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born December 22, 1941 in Syracuse, New York to Charles and Lucille Bower Millis. Because of his love of history, during his senior year of high school he toured Europe and the amazing sights, with his father who was a College Professor.

On March 27, 1982, Richard married Valerie Tolman in Bountiful, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force stationed at the Pentagon as a transcriptionist and felt fortunate to view the John F. Kennedy eternal flame every day.

Richard was a faithful convert of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he enjoyed teaching Gospel Doctrine. Richard and Valerie served as missionaries at Chancellor Gardens for several years.

He will be remembered as a jokester and prankster. He enjoyed entertaining his children and grandchildren with fun games and he always had a special treat for each one. He loved music especially singing and playing the piano.

Richard is survived by his wife, Valerie, their children, Liz (Scott) Lemke, Kyle (Michelle) Martin, Monica (Justin) Bettridge, Brandon (Katie) Millis, 21 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and one brother, David (Beverly) Millis. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Brent Martin, and one sister, Trudy Wright.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West. The family will meet with friends Monday, May 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Quail Meadows Assisted Living for their tender care.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020
