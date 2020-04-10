|
Rilla Ann Stanton Bosen returned home to her Father in Heaven on April 8, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease and other health problems. Born July 8, 1932, on her grandmother's birthday, in Salt Lake City to James Edwin Stanton and Verna Brown Stanton Bankhead. Graduated from South High School, 1949. Married Richard Dean Bosen, June 19, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. He passed away on July 19, 2006. She was a secretary for the Salt Lake Real Estate Board until the birth of her first child. Rilla was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She served in many callings, including Relief Society President, Primary & Relief Society counselor, and teacher in all organizations. Rilla was a professional cake decorator and Wilton Instructor for many years. Her wedding cakes were beautiful and birthday cakes were fun. She enjoyed being a wife and mother. She loved her family very much. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Dolores Demkov, daughter Kathy Ann Bosen Derrick and son Richard Dennis Bosen. Survived by her children Cynthia (John) Pokezwinski, Bradley (Jean), Pamela (Edward) Barnett, Mark (Sherrie); son-in-law Lawrence Derrick and daughter-in-law Lou Anne Sweat; 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and two great-great grandchildren. Half-sister Julie Glick. Until we meet again, we will miss your love and support and keep you in our hearts. Due to the impact of the corona virus restrictions, there will be a graveside service for family members, by invitation only. Interment Sunset Lawn Memorial Park, alongside her husband Dick.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020