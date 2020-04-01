|
Robb Donald Berrett, 86, born April 16, 1933, passed away at his home on March 27 2020. He is the son of Donald Thomas Berrett and Bernice Robb. What a great reunion he must be having with his mother who passed away in child birth when he was 6 years old. He lived his entire life on Berrett Lane and grew up on the Berrett farm.
Thanks so much for his wife of 65 years for caring for him especially these past few years. He was a Veteran, serving in the US Army.
He loved being creative with wood and made many things in his shop including his own casket.
He liked things done right and always said ""measure twice- cut once"". He loved spending time at his cabin that he built in Lava Ranch until that became too much for him to keep up. He loved watching sports particularly baseball, and the Utah Jazz. He was always a practical joker, and always had a great sense of humor. Robb loved to talk to people. He loved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
He worked for Wadman Construction his entire career, and loved the challenge of building new buildings, and he was good at it. He made many lasting friendships in the construction industry. He was a great Superintendent for Wadman Construction he always completed his jobs before the scheduled completion time. He was a man of integrity and always did what he said he would do. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of the North Ogden 5th Ward and held many church callings.
He married his sweetheart, Judy Jensen, from Bear River City on September 26th 1955; they later were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 30, 1968.
Robb was preceded in death by Donald Berrett (father), Bernice Robb Berrett (mother), Earl Berrett (brother), Louise Berrett Daniels (sister), Marion Berrett Slater (sister), Larry Roylance (stepbrother), Agnes Roylance Berrett (stepmother).
He is survived by his wife Judy Jensen Berrett, Richard Berrett (brother), 3 children Jill (Joe) Bosy, Clayton (Lori) Berrett, Connie Berrett, 9 Grandkids, and 14 Great grandkids.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 1, 2020