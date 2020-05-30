On Sunday, May 24, 2020, we lost a truly amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend. Rob was doing what he most loved in life, spending time with his beloved family and friends. While biking in southern Utah, Rob's mortal life ended suddenly. He was only 46 years old.



Robert Allen Andre was born October 22, 1973 in Ogden, Utah to faithful parents Todd and Karen Andre, who taught by example unconditional love and kindness. The growing family lived in Layton for a few short years before moving to Syracuse, where he spent his childhood. He was raised with five brothers and sisters. They were always the best of friends and remained so throughout his life. Because of his infectious smile and genuine acceptance of and appreciation for everyone he knew, that circle of friends expanded to become adopted members of his extended family. He had a special way of making everyone feel important and loved. That sentiment was experienced by all who knew and loved him in return. His many friends and clients could always count on personal notes and tokens of appreciation at special times in their lives. Few knew of the tender moments when he would write special notes, songs, and poetry – particularly for and about Amy and Bryn.



Rob was meticulous in ensuring that his surroundings were always CLEAN and ordered; and he strived for continual improvement in his personal and professional life. In his early adult years, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kobe, Japan – instilling within him a newfound expertise in the art of fine sushi. Upon returning, he excelled as a quintessential entrepreneur, owning and operating Munkybone Clothing Company, Preferred Vinyl Fencing, and currently his own real estate team, Rob Andre Real Estate Group. Rob lived intensely, setting and achieving his many life goals. He gave his all in everything he set his mind to, earning numerous titles in amateur and professional body building. Nutrition, fitness, and reading were passions that inspired so many for whom he served as mentor, coach, and personal champion. His countless workout buddies will so miss his energy and ""you can do it"" enthusiasm.



His crowning achievement and joy was realized when he married his sweetheart and love of his life, Amy Davis Andre, on September 16, 2000. They adored each other and spent every possible moment together. They shared a close group of friends and family with whom they experienced so many adventures. They found true happiness as friends and partners, unlike any other. Yet, that joy paled in comparison to their new life that began the minute little Brynlee entered their world. Bryn had her daddy wrapped around her little finger from the first moment. She was his princess and he was her hero. Their little family, and true measure of joy, was finally complete.



Above all else, Rob's family was the most important thing in his life. He was happiest just spending time with Amy and Bryn. Yet he invited so many into their lives to share in those experiences. He was so proud of their beautiful new home in West Haven, spending countless hours on improvement projects, working together in their yard, and perfecting their backyard pine tree oasis. He counted the days when he could, once again, enjoy summer days with his family and friends boating at Pineview or Flaming Gorge. ""Permission to come aboard, captain!""



Rob is survived by his wife of 20 years, Amy, his daughter, Brynlee (6), parents Todd & Karen [Stock] Andre of Syracuse, Utah, siblings Kamie [Thayne] Roberts, David [Jamie] Andre, Karie Andre, and Kurtis [Jodi] Andre. He also leaves behind 17 nieces and nephews.



Rob was reunited in heaven with his most trusted pal and hunting dog, Grey-Boy, Katie (Katie Bug), his sweet little sister, Stryker and Scout, his nephew & niece, grandparents, and other cherished family members.



Outdoor funeral services will be open to the public and held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 1, Syracuse Arts Academy (North Campus) outdoor amphitheater, 357 S 1550 W, Syracuse. His family will host visitors on Sunday, May 31, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1585 W 300 S, Syracuse.



Rob's family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his many friends and trusted associates. Cherish your moments together.

