|
|
Robert John Thulin passed away, surrounded by his family, on May 16, 2020 after battling a long illness.
He was born on January 30, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Milt and Florence Thulin, the eldest of 6 children. He joined the Air Force at 17 where he served 8 years as a radar tech. After the military, he drove a truck until he was hired on at HAFB where he worked until he retired in 1999. He began on the flight line, was a jet mechanic, a quality control supervisor, a statistical analysis instructor, and ended his career checking the missile data and collecting and distributing music to his fellow coworkers. He retired early in order to pursue his life's work: fishing, tying flies, golfing, reading, going to Bear Lake and Lake Powell, and flying kites.
He met the love of his life, Linda, cruising State Street in June of 1969. He often said that he knew she was special from the moment he saw her and made sure he talked to her before his friend David. Linda often says she knew he was the one from the moment she met him. They were married on Friday March 13, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their son Cheney was born in December 1970, followed by their daughter Gininda in March 1973. During their lives they had many hobbies as a family: a cabin at Strawberry, hunting, go karts (where he became the state champion for a couple of years), sailing, skiing, fishing (he was a master fly fisherman), camping, snowmobiling, remote control airplanes, and various other pursuits.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Cheney (Gaby), his daughter Gininda (Ben), his brother Milt (Lisa), his sister Linda (Harald), his sister Susan, his sister Toni (Mark), and his 3 grandchildren: Jada (Colton), Ryder, and Keegan. He is preceded in death by his sister Marla, his brother-in-law Lloyd, and his mother and father.
An open-house style Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at his home: 1997 South 150 West, Bountiful, Utah. It will be held outside so social distancing can be observed. Please come and share your favorite memories of Bob. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, please donate to , the VA, or the ASPCA in his honor.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020