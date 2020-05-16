|
Our Beloved father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Great-Grandfather and Friend Robert Leland Carling, a High School Teacher and longtime residence of Bountiful Utah, died on May 13, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by those that loved him.
Robert was born in Deseret Utah on May 27, 1932. He graduated from Hinckley High where he sang in the School Opera and later from Utah State University. He married his childhood sweetheart Louise Bishop Carling. They were married on Sept 21st, 1951 in the Manti Temple and have been married for almost 69 years.
Bob taught at Viewmont High School when it first opened and later at Woods Cross High School in Science and Math. He loved to drive bus tours in the summers and even could be found driving taxi after school. He worked with his sweetheart for 13 years in the Mutual for the handicap and they served a mission to Nashville Tennessee together. He served as Bishop in the Bountiful 19th ward, and Branch President in the Meadows Branch. He loved these two callings and often was found serving and watching over them. Then He spent years as the most fun loving, crazy hat wearing, Crossing Guard for Tolman Elementary with his assistant and sucker supplier!
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Louise Bishop Carling, his children Paul (Melba), Kim (Kathy), Kristene (Brad), and Ken (Kristian) and his many grandkids and great- grandkids, sister Marlena Lewis and other family and friends. He was everyone's' favorite!!!
Robert is proceeded in death by his parents, Fon and Stella Hawley, (Lee and Linnie Carling) and his brother Dale Carling and two great-grandchildren. Boy are they going to have fun in Heaven now, because babies were his favorite.
One of Bob's favorite places was Lake Powell surrounded by family and any fishing stream he could find. Heaven just got a lot more fun!!! Love you dad and we will miss your fun strong presence.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery on Tues. May 19 at 11:00. You can watch it Live Stream on Facebook @Robert (Bob) Leland Carling Funeral Service
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020