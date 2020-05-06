|
|
Robert Jay Sandman, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed-away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Robert was born November 3, 1941 in Ogden, Utah to James Peter and Virginia Coy Sandman. He attended Weber High School, graduating in 1959. Robert also attended Weber State College for two years.
Robert joined the Utah National Guard and served as a lineman with the 1st Battalion 222nd Artillery Battery. After leaving the Army with an honorable discharge in 1966, he worked at Defense Depot Ogden (DDO) for 30 years.
Robert's true calling was being a Firefighter and Fire and Explosion Investigator for the Clinton City Fire Department, retiring after almost 38 years of service on February 13, 2014.
Robert married Adele Forsgren in the Logan Temple on February 12, 1965. Together they had four children.
He was a devoted member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Robert was a dedicated home teacher to those he served. He grew spiritually from every assignment given to him.
Robert enjoyed fixing things, camping, fishing, cruises and traveling to places he had never been.
Robert was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand and for teaching fire safety to the students in the Clinton schools.
He is survived by his wife, Adele F. Sandman, Clinton; his four children, Wendy Lee (Scott) Jenkins, Clinton; Robert James ""Jim"" (Kerry) Sandman, Syracuse; Tina Marie (Dustin) Neilson, Pleasant View; Michael Jay (Victoria) Sandman, North Ogden; a sister, Wilma Lee Higley, North Ogden; brother, Gene Raymond (Lana) Sandman, Peterson; 15 grandchildren, Chelise J. Hatcher, Kaylynn Kacie (Dennis) Taylor, Briana Nicole Jenkins, McKenzi Jean Jenkins, Savannah Lynn Sandman, Robert Brian ""Robbie"" Sandman, Leroy James Sandman, Austin Otto (Hannah) Neilson, Hunter David Neilson, Ashley Emma Neilson, Devon Walker Neilson, Alexander James ""Alec"" Sandman, Xerdan Troy Sandman, Zayla Alisha Sandman, Zander Patrick Sandman, five great-grandchildren, Ariel J. Morgan, Dakota Xavier Morgan, Aurora Rose Stevens, Devinity Dionne Taylor, and Drake Lee Taylor. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harry and Jimmy, sister Ruby and grand-daughter Marisa Marie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary 3333 West 5600 South with Bishop Clint Kendrick, officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects during the viewing to be held at the mortuary on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm and prior to the funeral on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm.
Attendees are requested to observe social distancing guidelines.
Live streaming will also be available on the Lindquist's Mortuary website lindquistmortuary.com
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020