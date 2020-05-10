|
Rodney James Lloyd, 75, our beloved husband, father, grandfather returned to live with our Heavenly Father on Thursday May 7th, 2020. Rod was born April 1, 1945 in Murray, Utah. He is the son of Eugene and Wilma Lloyd, husband of Connie Sheppick Lloyd.
He was known for being a sweet, kind, humble, hardworking, loving, humorous, faithful man. Rod passed away from complications from heart surgery at home peacefully. Rod was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an honorable full-time mission to Southern States Mission. After serving a mission, Rod joined the United States Navy and served for two years. He was very proud to be a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He then married his sweetheart Connie Sheppick for time and all eternity on July 11, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. Rod worked many years as a sheet metal fabricator at Hill AFB mainly on the C-130 aircraft. He retired in 2006.
Rod served in many church callings and always tried to faithfully fulfill anything that he was asked to do. Rod loved God's creations of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing with his family. He was most at home in the mountains, the desert, and the lakes. Rod's favorite things were attending every event possible for his grandkids that they participated in, fishing with the kids, watching football, reading, watching classic western movies, listening to the old classic country music, and doing anything with his family.
Rod is survived by his Spouse Connie; his Daughter Amy (Stan) Howard; Son Tad (Liza) Lloyd; Grandchildren: Miranda (Brayden) Eames; Bryson Howard, Kamden Lloyd, Cori Lloyd and Wyatt Lloyd; and also 3 brothers (Lee, Darrell, David) and 1 Sister (Myrna).
Rod was welcomed home with open arms by his oldest son Aaron Lloyd, Mother Wilma Lloyd; and his father Eugene Lloyd.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment: Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah.
Please know, all are invited but because of COVID-19 we understand if you choose not to attend. If you choose not to attend the services there will be a live stream available through the mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 10, 2020