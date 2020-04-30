Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Rodney Kirkman


1962 - 2020
Rodney Kirkman Obituary
Rodney Kirkman passed away April 28, 2020 at his home in Ogden. He was born December 15, 1962 to Florence Irene Hadfield and Don F. Kirkman in Provo, Utah.

Rodney enjoyed hunting, camping and drawing.

He is survived by his daughters, Taryn Kirkman and Brandie Healey; granddaughter, Harlie Kirkman and sister, Rhona Head.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Thanks to Inspiration Home Health, Aaron's Mortuary and his friends that helped him through the hard times and stayed by his side.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 30, 2020
