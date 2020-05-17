|
Roger Allen Wells passed away May 14, 2020. He was born June 13, 1951 to George Edward Wells and Maxine Pilchard, in Columbus, Ohio. Roger was raised by his mother and stepfather Neil (Pappy) Pilchard.
He married Norma Postler in 1972, in California. They raised four children: Shawn, Christopher, Jason and Amber.
Roger enjoyed music of all types, motorcycles, cruises in the car, fishing, spending time with grandchildren, and going to Deseret Industries to look at old stuff.
Roger is survived by his sons: Shawn Wells, Christopher Wells, Jason Wells; his daughter Amber Wells; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his sister Linda Cantrell. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Norma.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Special thanks to friends and family who supported all of us and to many neighbors who helped us in this tragedy.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 17, 2020