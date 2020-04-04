|
After a day filled with love, laughter, and visits from friends and family, both old and new, Roger Eugene Bates slipped peacefully away in the early morning hours of April 2nd, 2020 to join his Father Ben, Mother Bea, Sister Marcia, and Nephew Chris. The two people he wanted most to be near him, his daughter Erica Brittney Bates and the man he looked upon as a son, Brittney's husband Kyle Ferran, were both holding him as he passed.
Roger was born December 22nd, 1952 to Benjamin Devey Bates and Beatrice Markham Bates, where he joined his two sisters Joy Lynn and Marcia ""Marie"" Bates to complete their Bates family.
Roger grew up in the neighborhood just south of Liberty Park where he attended Hawthorne Elementary and continued to Lincoln Jr High as the student body president. He started at South High School as a Sophomore where he met his lifelong friends Jonathan Olschewski and Don Tuft. He was instantly welcomed into the Olschewski family. Roger was a graduate of South High School's class of 1971. He played basketball his sophomore and junior years for coach George Souvall and tennis for the Great Lee Hamel his senior year. Roger was the senior class president and was honored to attend all class reunions. He was a proud Cub till the end.
He carried several experiences of his youth into his manhood. He loved tennis, basketball, golf, softball, Carpentry and Wood Design. He developed a great passion for tennis at his home courts in Liberty Park and never missed watching the grand slam tournaments. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan and was thrilled to see the resurgence of the Jazz led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. He was both a devoted fan and a lifelong player of golf, watching all the majors every year.
A wood shop class in School awakened a lifelong love and artistic ability to work with his strong hands. Rogers' carpentry skills took him from Salt Lake City to areas around Hurricane, Moab, Brian Head, Bountiful and Ogden. Even back to South Carolina where he helped his Sister, Brother-in-law, Nephew, Nieces, and their families and friends. He was honored to mentor under David Ronniger where he helped David and David's sister Molly in the fledgling of Whole Earth Natural Foods on 2nd avenue after graduating high school in the early 1970's. His work shine's in Trolley Square to this day from renovation work done during the 1980's. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was building a cabin that his father and he dreamed of living in one day. They re-used materials from their old Elementary school, Hawthorne and many residents of the Timberlake Midway area referred to the A-Frame cabin as the church on the hill. He spent countless hours working on the cabin with his best friends Don Tuft and Jonathan and David Olschewski.
Roger returned to Salt Lake City where he spent 17 years with Northwest Pipeline, a Williams Company. He established a myriad of relationships with wonderful people he worked and played hard with. After he retired from Williams' he continued to help friends and family with projects and restoration work. Along these path's he became a Master Carpenter. Many, many people will fondly attest to the beauty, skill and his willingness to help with any task.
Roger was happiest when his daughter Brittney was near. Brittney was born to Roger and his first wife Pam in October of 1981; she forever changed the trajectory of his life. Her ability to play volleyball took them both to many tournaments throughout the country. You could always see the sparkle in his eyes as he spoke of her or when she walked into the room. He was so proud of her and the woman she has become.
Roger was magic with a garden, whether it was his or someone else's. He was the garlic king and the prince of peppers and the toastmaster of tomatoes. Verdant and abundant seem to come up short when describing his garden. Virtually all his family and friends benefitted from this abundance.
One favorite memory was of a three-month bicycle trek in the mid 70's down US-101, the West Coast Highway. From riding the Amtrak to Washington, riding through the Redwood Forrest, pedaling across bridges and down the California Coast. Flower power was still blossoming, and he had a great ride. One that he shared with his daughter and reflected on till the very end.
Roger and his family would like to acknowledge and thank some of the significant people that played a part in his diagnosis and journey with his Colorectal Cancer. Matt Peacock. Linda Thomas. David and Jonathan Olschewski and the entire Olschewski family. Don Tuft. Hugh Sheehan. Shauna Bennion. Pam Holmin. Jimmy Marcy and Alissa Alkema. Ali Tartaro. All his loving neighbors and friends on Tyler Street. Pearl Wright. Michelle Marthia, Jackelin Slack, and Heal Courageously. All his extended family, cousins, aunts, and uncles. The IMC and LDS Medical teams. Dr Mark A Lewis. Dr Jamie Brant. Dr Matthew J Farley. Dr Gabriela Vargas. Dr Steven Lynch. Dr. George MacKey Cannon. The Avenues Specialty Clinic. Wasatch Infusion. Caregiver and friend Olga Moskalova. Community Nursing Services Home Health and Hospice.
Roger was preceded in death by his Father Benjamin Devey Bates, Mother Beatrice Markham Bates, Sister Marcia Bates and Nephew Christopher Douglas Hydrick. He is survived by his daughter Erica Brittney Bates and her husband Kyle Ferran, Sister Joy Lynch and her husband Wayne, Niece Meredith Rogers Hydrick and her and Chris' daughters Elizabeth and Bayley, Niece Kim Cauthen and her husband Bill and their son Caden, Niece Celeste Hydrick Hatch and her husband David and their children Joshua, Hailey, Lilly, and Cooper.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020