Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
View Map
Roger Gyle Hollingsworth


1966 - 2020
Roger Gyle Hollingsworth Obituary
Roger Gyle Hollingsworth

Our valiant and stalwart husband, father, son, and brother, Roger Gyle Hollingsworth, 53, returned home with honor on May 12, 2020 of an unexpected sudden heart attack.

Roger was born on July 1, 1966 in Rexburg, Idaho, a son of L. Gyle and Marian Golder Hollingsworth. He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Tampa Florida mission.

He graduated from Weber High School. Roger received a Bachelor's degree from BYU in Provo, Utah and a Ph.D. from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

He married Laura Evans on Dec. 29, 1993 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Joshua Gyle Hollingsworth. They were later divorced. He married Alicia Richmond on March 3, 2017, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Roger worked as a therapist at Davis Behavioral Health. He wholeheartedly loved helping others providing thoughtful counsel. Roger was always there for family and friends. He exemplified a perfect combination of a caring listener and a constant doer. In his kind demeanor, he would do anything for anyone.

More than anything else, Roger enjoyed encouraging and supporting others in their life's journey. He patterned his life after the Savior's loving ministering. Roger was an avid student of the Holy scriptures and had a extraordinary ability to not only understand but also apply the principles Christ taught in his personal and professional life.

His hobbies included playing games with family, paragliding, skiing, and following politics.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Richmond; his son, Joshua Gyle Hollingsworth; his step children, Coleton, Chloe, Liam, and Quinn Richmond; his parents, Gyle and Marian Hollingsworth; two sisters, Annette (Jeff) Edwards and Suzanne (Shawn) Jensen; and a brother, Brent (Cindy) Hollingsworth.

Roger is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Hollingsworth, three sisters; Marian, Ann and Kathleen, grandparents; Ralph and Elizabeth Golder, LaVern and Marjorie Hollingsworth.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:40 a.m. Interment in Preston, Idaho.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 15, 2020
