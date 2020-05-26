|
Roger L. Poulsen, 71, passed away May 21, 2020 from Lewy-Body dementia surrounded by his family. He was born January 3, 1949 in Ogden to Homer B. and Eileen Labrum Poulsen. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1967. He married Joan Hodson on March 19, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple and they have lived in North Ogden for the last 48 years.
Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and faithfully served in the New Zealand South Mission. Memories of his mission always brought him such joy.
Roger's happiest memories were made with his family. He was his family's biggest supporter, whether spending every weeknight in the ballpark watching softball or baseball games, spending Saturdays at basketball or soccer games, attending choir performances, band concerts or anything that involved a daughter or grandkid you would find Roger there cheering them on. Taking ""Booeye"" trips were always special to his daughters and grandkids. His grandkids enjoyed special vacations to Park City and Disneyland and looked forward to Grandpa and Grandma's store, which would only open when the lighthouse key had been located by a grandkid. He loved the Utah Jazz and rarely missed watching a game.
He is survived by his wife Joan; children Teresa (Craig) Stuart, Brenda Poulsen, Karla (Darin) Ahlmer, Melanie Poulsen, Lori (Jenifer) Poulsen; 5 grandchildren, Emily Stuart, Andrew Stuart, Jake Ahlmer, Tyler Ahlmer, and Addison Ahlmer and his siblings Evelyn Neves, Peggy (Larry) Thomas, Gordon (Terri) Poulsen. He was preceded in death by his parents; In-laws Carl & Louise Hodson, his sister Merleen Checketts; brothers-in-law Larry Neves, Garth Jardine, Glenn Checketts and sister-in-law Nancy Ritter.
The family likes to give a special thanks to Dr. Trevor Squire, Dr. Chad Jensen and the IHC Hospice team, especially his Nurse Julie (the best-of-the-best), his CNA Courtney and social worker Shawna for the outstanding care that he received from them.
A viewing for friends and family will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020