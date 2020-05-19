|
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we sadly mourn the loss of Roger Ronald Thurgood. Just four short days after his 49th birthday, he passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The cause of death is unknown.
He was born May 14, 1971 in Ogden, Utah to Ronald Dale and Kaye Olsen Thurgood. He was raised in Syracuse and graduated from Clearfield High School.
Roger continued his father's legacy in plumbing the Thurgood family plumbing company. He has mentored many people in the plumbing industry.
Roger will be missed not only by his family and friends, but by the hundreds of loyal customers of Thurgood Plumbing. He purchased the business from his father Ronald Thurgood eight years ago. He has devoted his life to his family and the service of others with unwavering love. His passion was spending time fishing in the outdoors, especially Flaming Gorge, with his family.
Roger was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he enjoyed his many callings. The untimely and sudden passing of Roger has left his wife, Shawnell Thurgood and their five children, two son-in-law's and two grand-children, other family and friends in utter shock, in a detour from the future family life and plans Roger had ahead of him.
Roger is survived by his wife, Shawnell, their children, Hadley (Josh) Bredenberg, Randee (Stanley) Bown, Jace, Gage, McCoy; mother in-law, Suzanne Anderson, sisters, Barbara (Brian) Adams, Susan (Chris) Stoker, Lisa A. Jones, brothers, Monty Thurgood, Kimball Thurgood; and grandchildren, Annie and William Bown. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jessica and father-in-law, Harold Anderson.
Thank you for your generous show of love and support.
The family will meet with friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Interment will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020