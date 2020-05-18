|
Ronald Keith Means of North Ogden was reunited with his eternal companion, Christy Darlene, on the evening of May 14, 2020 surrounded by his children. Ron was born on August 8, 1946 in Oakland California to Fred G. Means & Nelda Lee Means. He was an older brother to Randy Means & Carol Means. Ron was raised in the California Bay Area where he was a rambunctious child that thrived in athletics. In 1969 while attending Ohlone College Ron was selected to be a member of the All State Conference basketball team where he set the college scoring record for the Ohlone Saints. All those who knew him knew what an important role basketball was in his life ultimately guiding him to opportunities and relationships that led the direction of his entire life.
Ron met the love of his life, Christy, while attending college. The two were married in Reno Nevada on May 1, 1970. After a little church ball, along with the love & influence of some good friends, Ron was baptized by his lifelong friend Gary Blacker and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in November of 1971. Ron and Christy were sealed for time and all eternity on June 27, 1972 in the Oakland California Temple. Together they alternated their time between Utah & Northern California where they stayed close to family & made friendships that would span a lifetime.
Ron was passionate about sports and always filled the house with shouts and cheers sometimes scaring the neighbors. He never backed down from what he believed in and was fiercely protective about those he cared about. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing & golf trips with his friends and brother. Last year he accomplished ""golfing his age"" which he loved to boast about with his many golf buddies. Ron was preceded in death by his sweetheart Christy Darlene Petersen, son Robert (Bobby) Means, father Fred G. Means, mother Nelda Lee Aldridge, sister Carol Means, & dear friend Lafi Tafua. Ron is survived by his brother Randy (Belsie) Means and his children; Scott (Jill) Means, John (Jody) Means, Kari (Jason) Thompson, Ryan (Jamie) Means, Julia (Ryan) Morris along with his 20 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Graveside service will be held at the North Ogden Ben Lomond Cemetery on Friday May 22 at 11 am. For those in attendance please follow the CDC guidelines and practice recommended social distancing.
Arrangements under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020