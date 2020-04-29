|
|
Rose C. Federer, 86, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Ogden, Utah on April 26, 2020. She was born in Guadalupita, New Mexico on June 23, 1933, to Nicomares Naranjo and Magdalena Rivera Naranjo.
Rose married Albert M. Duran in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and they had three children.
In her early years, Rose and Albert were owners of Rose's Cafe and Duran Tire & Oil in Cheyenne. She later learned accounting and became the bookkeeper for K-Mart Corporation where she worked for several years and later retired. After 23 years of marriage, she and Albert divorced, and she later married James P. Federer. She and Jim opened FRJ Corporation, where she presided as president of the company.
Rose was a devout Catholic and took great pride in her faith in God. Over the years, she gave generously, not only to her own church but to many different religious organizations. Because of her tremendous love of God, she even provided buildings, free of charge, to different religious organizations for them to worship the Lord.
One of her favorite things was having her family together for Christmas Eve. She loved having her Christmas tree decorated and always had a stocking full of treasures for everyone. She also loved to attend all the fun festivities for Cheyenne Frontier Days. She enjoyed taking her family to the rodeo, parades, and pancake breakfasts. She later moved to Ogden, Utah. She always loved to travel but, as she got older, she grew to love camping with her family. She would take rides on the 4-wheelers and side-by-sides with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face when she was on the mountain with her family. Her other love was her rambunctious little Yorkie, ""Chewy"", who was her shadow.
During her final years, life became very simple for her due to her limitations, and the things that mattered the most to her was her love for God and the time her family spent with her.
Rose is survived by her children, Wanda (William) Spell, Mary (Robert) Kiser and Albert (Mary) Duran Jr.; her sister Angie Milatzo; her brother Larry Naranjo; her grandchildren, Heather Fairley, Richard Haines Jr., Albert Duran III, Jamie Gleason, William Spell II, and Timothy Duran; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Albert M. Duran and James P. Federer; her sisters Louise Naranjo, Lila Catanach, Margaret Barela, and Mary Portz; and her granddaughter Lundon Duran.
A private family viewing will be held on May 2, 2020, followed by Graveside Services at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch at 11:00 a.m. in Ogden, Utah.
Rose's family would like to thank her amazing doctors, especially Dr. Grace O'Brien, Dr. Jameel Youssef, Dr. Joan Balcome, and all the medical staff she encountered.
In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones, say kind words to strangers, give to someone in need, and spend time with the ones you love.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020