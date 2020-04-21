|
Rositta Olson Stuart passed away unexpectedly on April 12,2020, at McKay Dee hospital with her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pauline Buchanan, by her side. She was born August 16, 1949, in Germany.
Rositta was a caring person with a generous heart and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed being outside doing her gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.
She will forever be loved and missed by survivors: son, Mike Buchanan (Pauline), grandchildren, Casey, Jordis, Bentley, Cheriysh, Sadie, Austin, Trinity and Jen.
Rositta is proceeded in death by her husband, Lee HaralStuart, and her parents.
All those lucky enough to know her were truly blessed by her love and friendship. Rositta will be remembered for her witty personality and unique sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the current pandemic situation a later date will be chosen for services/celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at AmericaFirst credit union to help with expenses under Rositta Stuart Memorial.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020