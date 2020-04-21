Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Rositta Stuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rositta Olson Stuart


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rositta Olson Stuart Obituary
Rositta Olson Stuart passed away unexpectedly on April 12,2020, at McKay Dee hospital with her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pauline Buchanan, by her side. She was born August 16, 1949, in Germany. Rositta was a caring person with a generous heart and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed being outside doing her gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She will forever be loved and missed by survivors: son, Mike Buchanan (Pauline), grandchildren, Casey, Jordis, Bentley, Cheriysh, Sadie, Austin, Trinity and Jen. Rositta is proceeded in death by her husband, Lee HaralStuart, and her parents. All those lucky enough to know her were truly blessed by her love and friendship. Rositta will be remembered for her witty personality and unique sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. Due to the current pandemic situation a later date will be chosen for services/celebration of life. In lieu of flowers an account has been set up at AmericaFirst credit union to help with expenses under Rositta Stuart Memorial.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rositta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
Download Now