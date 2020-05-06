Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Sandra Lee Wright


1950 - 2020
Sandra Lee Wright Obituary
Sandra Lee Wright passed away on May 5, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. She was born in Placerville, California, to Eugene Howard and Beryl Brothers Mansfield on April 21, 1950. Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1968.

Sandra married Royal Wright on March 14, 1977. She served on the South Ogden City Council from 1992-2000. She loved nature. She was considered a ""health nut"" and enjoyed running and jogging. Sandra was a funny, lively, sweet lady. She loved to volunteer and help wherever she could. Sandra especially loved Little House on the Prairie; ""Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I'll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all"", Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Amy (Sean) Rhodes; sister Diana (Jim) Reynolds; four brothers Michael (Nghia) Mansfield, Mark Mansfield, Terry Mansfield, Jerry (Lisa) Mansfield and granddaughter Krista Rhodes.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 6, 2020
