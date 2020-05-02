|
|
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Savanna Pacheco, 32, loving fiancé to Rene Davila and mother of 6 children passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ogden, Utah. Savanna was born November 13, 1987 in Layton, Utah to Arthur Pacheco and Tammy Pecht. Arthur, Savanna's father, passed away before she was born. Later in life, her mother Tammy married Savanna's Step Father, Johnnie Delgado who loved and raised her as his own. Savanna was a stay at home mother to 6 beautiful children. She also spent her life loving and caring for her grandmother Deloras Samora Pecht. Savanna was very proud to receive her GED Diploma and was excited to pursue an education in cosmetology. Savanna spent many hours practicing different hair styles on hers and her daughter's hair until she perfected the style that she desired. Savanna had a very contagious laugh and bubbly personality, her smile could light up the darkest room. Savanna and Rene were excitedly planning their summer wedding. She will be laid to rest in the dress that she had planned to be wed in. Savanna's constant sidekick and companion was her puppy Rex.
Savanna is survived by her loving fiancé and best friend Rene Davila, her three sons Diego Pacheco, Anthony Abeyta Gonzalez and Rene Davila JR, three daughters, Julia Hill, ReAnna Davila, and Mariah Davila, mother Tammy Pecht Delgado, sister Juanita Delgado Leal (Jovany), brothers Valentine Delgado (Erika), Nehemiah Delgado (Shantel) and Johnnie Delgado Jr., grandmothers Deloras Samora Pecht and Gloria Pacheco, aunts Angel Pecht Estes (Barry), Steffine Pecht Miller (David), Laura Pacheco, Paula Abeyta Gonzalez (Antonio), Uncle Eddie Pacheco, and several precious nephews and nieces. Savanna is preceded in death by her father Arthur Pacheco, step-father Johnnie Delgado, grandfather Leonard Pecht and Amos Pacheco, sister Brenda Delgado and Uncle Tom Pacheco.
A special thank you to Paula and Antonio Gonzalez for always believing, loving and supporting Savanna throughout her life. A special thank you to Timothy Layton for helping Savanna throughout her special journeys.
Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road with a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to services.
Savanna will be laid to rest in between her two fathers, Arthur Pacheco and Johnnie Delgado at the Clearfield City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020