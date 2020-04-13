|
Our beloved Scott Dickemore, 55, passed away at his home on April 7, 2020. Scott was born on June 13, 1964 to Raymond Dickemore and Pearl Scothern. Scott grew up in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1982.
Scott was in a tragic accident at the age of 23 that changed his life, but didn't change his spunk, determination, stubbornness or strong personality.
Scott had a great sense of humor and got such a kick out of teasing and joking with others. Scott resided in the Futures Through Choices Roy Group Home for over 25 years. Scott loved his staff, and we loved him like family. Scott taught us patience and compassion on a profound level, and we are better people for knowing him.
Scott loved Diet Coke, T-shirts with pockets, pop tarts, calling everyone ""HEY,"" and his family and friends.
Scott will be dearly missed by many, including his friends (especially Mike Ames), his mom, his brothers Ray and Troy, and his many friends at FTC.
Scott made a lasting impact on others, and he will live in many of our hearts forever.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Ray Dickemore, and his dad, Andy Scothern.
In Lieu of flowers, please have a Pop Tart and a Diet Coke or a Coors Light in Scott's memory. He would love that!
Due to the COVID19 virus, there will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends held at a later date.
Thanks for the memories, Scott. You will be missed.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 13, 2020