Scott Wade Parker


1956 - 2020
Scott Wade Parker Obituary
Scott Wade Parker left us with broken hearts on May 18, 2020. He was born December 18, 1956 to Ray C. and Carma Argyle Parker, graduated from Bountiful High School in 1975, owned and operated Ray's Bountiful Shoe Repair from 1976 to 2015. He was a true master of his craft.

Scott was happiest spending time with his brother, Randy, and the entire Flanary family who adopted Scott as one of their own. Bruce Flanary and Scott were truly brothers from another mother. Scott loved to travel, especially cruises to Alaska, Mexico, the California coast, and Panama Canal. He was always up for any adventure, most of which we can talk about in public. Scott was well know for his dutch-oven recipes, chili sauce, salsa, and the best beef, pork, and venison jerky. Of course he took all the recipes with him.

Scott leaves behind his brother, Randy (Nancy), a sister, Tracy (Dave), and so many wonderful friends. He lived life on his terms and requested no funeral be held. Scotty, we will see you in the stars over Juneau, Lava, and Puerto Vallarta.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 20, 2020
