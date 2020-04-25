|
|
Sharon Berrett Ballif, 87, of Pleasant View, peacefully left this earthly life to return home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born December 4, 1932 to Lloyd and Lillie Harris Berrett of Roy, UT. Sharon had a very happy childhood growing up in Roy. She graduated from Weber High and attended BYU. On March 4, 1953, she married Neil B. Ballif in the Salt Lake Temple by Apostle LeGrand Richards. While her husband participated in the Korean War, she worked at Clearfield State Bank.
They lived in Ogden, Roy, Logan, Phoenix, AZ, North Ogden and Pleasant View. She thrived on being a stay-at-home Mom to her four children and loved summers spending time at Hebgan Lake when the children were not in school. She helped run and work in the family cleaning business to bring in extra money for family fun. In her ""Empty Nest"" years, she was a substitute teacher for the Weber County School District, a volunteer Seminary Teacher at Wahlquist Junior High and a counselor in the School of Business at Weber State. Before retiring, they also enjoyed five years living in Alexandria, Virginia while Neil worked in Washington D.C.
As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities, starting at age 16 as the Sunday School organist. She took every assignment seriously and sacredly and magnified them whether Relief Society President or Cub Scout Den Mother. Sharon had a strong unwavering testimony of The Savior. She and her husband served a mission in Moscow, Russia, where they were the first office couple in that mission. They were also temple ordinance workers in both the Washington D.C. and Ogden Temples.
To relax, she enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Bear Lake, and planning fun family parties, including her famous ""Road Rallies"".
She was a gifted writer and wrote many articles which were published in various magazines and newspapers. She also wrote and directed plays, skits and Stake Road Shows. She enjoyed writing family histories and recently finished her own personal history.
Sharon loved her grandchildren unconditionally and planned many fun outings with them whether one-on-one or in groups so they could bond as cousins. She is loved by all and will truly be missed.
She is survived by her loving husband Neil Ballif, four children: Brad Ballif, Jolene (Brad) Cragun, Brent (Cindy) Ballif, and Blake (Shelly) Ballif; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie (Clark) Draayer, brother-in-law Arthur (Karen) Ballif, sister-in-law Jeanne Ballif.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, parents, sister Delores Gibson (Fred), and brother-in-law Bruce Ballif.
We want to express our sincere appreciation to the exceptional care provided by the many nurses and doctors at McKay-Dee Hospital, who cared for her during the last week of her life. They were all very attentive to her needs and mentioned what a sweet patient she was. Sharon also expressed love and appreciation for all of their kind and tender care.
Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, a funeral service for family will be held under the direction of Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Internment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020