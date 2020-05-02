|
Sharon Kay (Sherry) Harris, 76 passed away on April 28th, 2020. She was born, January 9, 1944, to Evelyn Becker & Pete Lee, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Sherry graduated from Stevens Henagar's College. She married Deon Harris August 15, 1964, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Sherry was born in Colorado, moved to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where she attended Catholic school and learned her love for the lord, that carried her through life. She moved back to Colorado as a teenager. There she met the love of her life, Deon Harris, after just two weeks of knowing each other they married and were married for 53 years when he was called back home. They called Roy, Utah home where they raised their two daughters Tara and Lauren. Sherry was called mom by many. She had a kind heart and open door when someone was in need.
Sherry had many roles in her life, although wife, mom, and grandma were her favorite. She worked for Sunset City, Ogden Board of Realtors, and Salt Lake City School District. She served her church her entire life, taking on many responsibilities and always willing to add just one more thing.
When you met Sherry, you could not help but be changed, with her loving and kind heart, gentle guidance, and total acceptance no matter the circumstance. She had a gentle but firm way of guiding you to see a better choice or different view, that almost always helped in turning a bad decision into a good one. When the bad decision was chosen and failed, she would be there to pick up the pieces and let you know it was okay.
Sherry will be missed by her family and friends both near and far. Heaven gained an angel, one that was loaned to this world and the emptiness will be felt by all that knew her.
Sherry is survived by daughters; Tara Brown (Hooper Utah), Lauren Harris (William Stoddard) (Palmer Alaska); grandchildren; Nicole Escobedo (Aaron), Allen Kukta, Tiffany Gorney; great-grandchildren Aisleigh Escobedo, Taylynn Gorney, Jacob Escobedo, and Tessa Escobedo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Deon.
Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, a private family funeral service be held at Leavitt's Mortuary on Monday, May 4th at 11:00 am
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020