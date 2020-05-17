Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
(801) 546-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Verell Gardner


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Verell Gardner Obituary
KAYSVILLE, UTAH - Mr. Sharon Verell Gardner, age 83, Husband to late wife Vivian Tucker Gardner, Father to sons late Michael Lynn Gardner and survived by Ross Albert Gardner. grandfather to seven, great grandfather to 14 and great great grandfather to one, joined his wife in heaven on May 14, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family.

Sharon was born on September 1, 1936 in Huntington Utah. He was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters; survived by his sister Shannah Gardner Lewis. He was an active, strong, and faithful LDS member of the Third Ward, Kaysville Utah.

Sharon retired as an Administrator for the Davis County School District. He also served in the military, but most important a mountain rock of stability, reliability, and love to his family, friends, and community.

Sharon loved singing. He was a member of SPEBSQSA Salt Lake Beehive Statesmen chapter for 58 years. He was chosen as the barbershop president, and served as a board member.

Sharon was well loved by many, many people who knew him in his community. He was known for his smile and unwavering service to the people around him.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah.

Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
Download Now