Sharron Weyburn


1936 - 2020
Sharron Weyburn Obituary
Sharron passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1936 in Kaysville, Utah to Cliffton Blood and Ivy Child. She attended school in Davis County. She married William Courtney Perkins on June 2, 1954. They were married for 20 years and later divorced. She then married Edward Weyburn. They were married for 6 years and later divorced. She was loved by so many family and friends; she will be dearly missed.

Sharron is survived by her daughter, Shawnna Sugihara, son, Cory Perkins, sister, Linda Cottrell, 7 grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sharron was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli P. Christensen, sisters, Delores Mitchell and Rona Lee Spackman.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary Ogden.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020
