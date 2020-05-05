|
|
Sheri Marie Nelson Leak, 65. Born to Jerry Dean and Eloise King Nelson on September 7, 1954, passed from this life into loving arms on May 3, 2020 due to unknown heart complications.
Sheri was born in Chicago, IL and raised in Hermitage, TN where she grew up riding horses and graduated from Dupont High School, where she played basketball and tennis. Shortly after, she moved to Utah, where she attended Utah State University to pursue a degree in education. There she met and married Dennis Roy Leak, of West Jordan, UT. They had 3 children together, whom they raised in Kanesville and Hooper, UT. After their divorce, she continued her education at Weber State University where she obtained her Master's Degree in education. Through 39 years of teaching, she influenced countless lives, with her choirs, play productions, life lessons, her service and compassion, practical jokes, and scary stories…which may or may not have been true (wink, wink).
To say that Mom loved everything about lighthouses and the beach would be an understatement. She loved movies and books with happy endings, music, and crocheting. She enjoyed gardening, basketball, tennis, some cooking and most animals. She had a passion for learning and knowledge, and had a gift for seeing the good in others and helping them to reach their full potential.
She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in numerous capacities that helped develop her into the loving person that she became. Among her many church callings, she served 30+ years as the chorister who was known for her upbeat pace and beautiful voice. She served in many teaching capacities, directed many stake plays, and worked with the special needs mutual by sharing her love of music. She cherished and enjoyed the years that she spent as scribe for 2 patriarchs. At the time of her passing, she was serving as the relief society president in the Hooper 3rd ward.
No matter what, she was always looking for ways to serve others. Her favorite people to serve were her family. She loved her children and she adored and spoiled her 5 grandchildren, who also loved and adored her. She did anything and everything she could for them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Dean Nelson. She is survived by her mother, Eloise Nelson; her children, Jason (Tricia), Dan, and Missi; her grandchildren, Payton (18), Austyn (17), Parker (15), Abbey (12), and Livia (8); her brothers Bud (Karen) Nelson, and Mark Nelson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
We would like to thank friends, family and loved ones for all of their support during this time of grief. We would also like to thank the Weber County Sheriff's Department, First Responders, and Myer's Mortuary for their compassion and professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, and as mom would want, please be kind to others and ""BE HAPPY"". Also, please be sure to share any experiences or memories that you may have of her, with us.
""You always gave 110% in everything you did. You were our biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader. You were a mom to many, and we were blessed to have you as our Mother/Nana.""
A public viewing will be held at her house 6772 West 5700 South Hooper, Utah 12:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, May 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Hooper City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020