Sherroll Mae Wright James, age 82, of West Point, Utah, passed away quietly on May 20, 2020.
Sherroll was born in Ogden, Utah to James H. Wright and Iona Brunker Wright on August 20, 1937. She graduated from Weber High School. She married Alvah L. James on July 30, 1956 in Ogden. She was a stay-at-home mom to her four boys for many years, before working as a teacher's aide for special needs students in Davis County. She was involved and active in her religion, and served many years in many capacities.
Sherroll is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alvah, and her oldest son James L. James. She is survived by her sons Russell W. James, Paul T. James, and Dean A. James, along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held for family and close friends at 10:00am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the West Point Cemetery (80 N. 4000 W.). Pallbearers will be Russell James, Paul James, Dean James, James James II, Tyler James, and Larry Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, and in accordance with Sherroll's love of gardening, the family is asking those wishing to honor her to plant one additional tomato plant in their own garden in her remembrance
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 23, 2020