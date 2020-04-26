|
Shirlene Tolman (84) died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 10:30 in North Logan, Utah at The Gables from causes incident to age. She was born March 22, 1936 in Pocatello, Idaho to William Odell and Opal Adams Tolman, the second of seven children.
Shirlene attended schools in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho; She enrolled in Brigham Young University in 1955, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1959. Then went to work for Walker Bank in Provo.
In 1960 she received a mission call from President David O. McKay to the Southern States Mission while living in the Provo 13th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after arriving in her mission a division took place and she was assigned to the new Florida Mission, where she lovingly labored until her release in 1962.
Shirlene lived in Bountiful, Utah the next 55 years with her family. She applied for work at the LDS Church Offices and was soon assigned as the Executive Secretary to Elder S. Dilworth Young, the senior member of the Seven Presidents of the Seventy. She spent the next forty years serving as an executive secretary to members of the Presidents of the Seventy or Quorum of Seventy, including: Elders: S. Dilworth Young, Wm. Grant Bangerter, Dean L. Larsen, W. Eugene Hansen, D. Lee Tobler, Charles A. Dieter, and Vaughn J. Featherstone. Shirlene was active in her Church, serving as a secretary, librarian, leader and teacher in various organizations at the stake and ward levels. She moved to Logan in 2017 to be near her sister Loraine.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Janice Tolman Taylor; brothers, Michael William Tolman and Darrel William Tolman; and brother-in-law, Jon Monson Taylor. Surviving her is brother, John Odell Tolman (Joan) and two sisters, Loraine Tolman Pace (Alfred L.) and Loretta Tolman Thueson (DeLoy), two sisters-in-law (JoAnn Taylor and Barbara Tolman) and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Russon Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah. There will not be a public viewing. After a brief grave side service for a few of her family, Shirlene will be interred at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah next to her parents, two siblings and Grandmother Adams.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 26, 2020