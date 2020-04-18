|
|
Shirley Hurst Garner passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 17, 2020. She was born February 11, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to Ernest Albert and Lydia Nelson Hurst.
Shirley lived in Ogden her entire life and enjoyed her younger years on Darling Street with many cousins and friends. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber College. She was sealed to Walter Phillip Garner on September 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. To that union one daughter and three sons were born; Diane (Carl) Gilbert, North Ogden, Dale (Fawnette), Kailua-Kona, HI, Kevin (Shauna), Ogden and Steve (Jayne), Layton.
Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many different callings. She had a strong testimony of the Savior. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and was employed at Beehive Clothing for a number of years.
She is survived by her children, 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Mom loved her family and enjoyed getting them all together. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, E. Lavar Hurst, and Robert N. Hurst, and one granddaughter Tracie Gilbert.
Due to the current situation there will be a family viewing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. The family would like to thank the administration, nurses, CNA's and staff at South Ogden Post Acute Facility and Applegate Hospice for their love, kindness and care of our mom during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers please donate to or help a neighbor or friend.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020