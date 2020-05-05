|
|
Stanford Lee Cooper, 63, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020, surrounded by his children, after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born in Ogden, UT on March 19, 1957 to Kenneth Lee and Leah Morgan Cooper (Layton). He was the third of five children.
He attended Layton High School where he met and later married his sweetheart Jill Payne. They were married for 26 years and raised two children and now have 7 grandchildren. They later divorced.
He served an LDS mission in Sendai Japan (76-78). He later served as a Mission Leader for the Addiction Recovery program for the LDS Church and helped countless people; he found joy in serving.
He loved collecting sports memorabilia and spent countless hours with his kids at sporting conventions across the West meeting athletes and collecting signatures. He also loved skiing, playing golf with his friends and watching the Utah Jazz.
He worked in sales. No one could work a crowd like Stan could. He loved people and making connections. He retired shortly after being diagnosed and dedicated all of his time and energy to being the best Grandpa he could. He had a renewed lease on life. He never missed a soccer, softball, volleyball, basketball, or baseball game. He attended every school event and theater production his grandkids were involved in. Against the better judgement of his kids, he frequently started silly string fights inside their houses followed by late night slurpee runs with all 7 in tow. He did anything and everything to see those grandkids smile. Dollar store trips with all of them was a highlight for him. Trips to Maverik for candy and Diet Cokes were a daily event. He and his family cherished the last 5 years while traveling to the baseball Hall of Fame, cruising through Alaska and the Caribbean, and spending time as a family making memories everywhere they went.
Surviving are his children, Jylaire (Matt) Thorell and S. York (Jenny) Cooper and 7 grandchildren: London, Beckett and Piper Thorell and Camryn, Reese, Tess and Paige Cooper, one sister, Cathy (Michael) Lee; brothers, R. Bryan (Weda) Cooper, Kris Cooper, Steven Cooper. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Lee Cooper and Leah Morgan Cooper
A special thanks to Beehive Homes of Syracuse for their compassion and kindness in his care. Jil, Aimee, and staff were angels to our family; also Alice at Suncrest Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please take your grandkids to get slurpees. Go make a lasting memory with your family!
Private Family services will be held.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020