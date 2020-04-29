|
Surrounded by her loving family and friends, our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, Stefani Lynn Norton passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a heart-wrenching and courageous battle with cancer.
Stef was born on January 29, 1987 in Murray, Utah to Debbie and Paul Norton, and was the youngest of 4 children. Stef was raised in Murray and graduated from Murray High School in 2005. She learned from an early age from her very giving and generous mother how to bake delicious treats and then how to give them away to everyone that she came in contact with. Stef loved being with her family, bowling with her brother Eric, playing bunco with her treasured friends, and especially spending wonderful fun times with her nieces and nephews.
Stef had a magnetic countenance and it wasn't uncommon for her to be surrounded by countless friends as well as those she'd never met but who were drawn to and mesmerized by her vivacious and charismatic personality. Stef loved to do hair and attended Cameo College of Beauty where she met many of her dearest life long friends. She also loved to volunteer in her nephews classrooms, where the children anxiously awaited for her to arrive. Her nephew said, ""Stef always wanted to bring out the best in people. She inspired others to be kind.""
Stefani loved and served more in her short 33 years on this earth than most people do in a century! Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds. She had an incredible way of making everyone feel like they were amazing and special. She showed Christlike love, patience, and grace to everyone she came in contact with, from her wonderful and devoted health care workers, to her classmates, co-workers, friends, family, and those who were in need of friends. Stef loved them all.
Stef had a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was full of faith and light, of joy and wisdom, of fun and humor, and most of all, of unconditional love, acceptance, and a nearly divine empathy for others.
Stefani, what this world has lost, Heaven has gained…a beautiful and valiant spirit who will bring a special sparkle to the realms above. Your life, though so brief, has made such a great impression and such a difference to this world and to each one of us. It has been such a privilege to know you. We love you, miss you and will try to live up to your example of kindness, service and grace. Stesh, we can't wait to see you again!
Stef's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful and caring health care providers who have so tenderly watched over and loved her - especially during this challenging time of social distancing. They were there to comfort her when her family could not be. Thank you for truly making a difference to all of us during the last difficult days of her life.
The family also would like to send a special thanks to: Dr. William Nibley, Anita MacDonald, & the staff at Utah Cancer Specialists; Dr. Karen Zempolich, Dr. Thomas Skidmore, Dr. Vilija Avizonis, and the wonderful nurses at St. Mark's Hospital; and Dr. Laura Lambert, Dr. Soloman, the ICU staff, and the 4th Floor at the Huntsman Cancer Center. We are also so grateful for the Hunstman At Home Team for the amazing care that Stefani was given.
Stefani was preceded in death by her grandparents Don & Connie Heiner, Leo & Charlene Norton, and her Daddy, Paul.
She is survived by her Mommy Deb, sisters Mindi (Kevin) Harley, Natalie Crow, Nicole (Hank) Pyle, brother Eric Norton, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions their will be a private family viewing at Russon Brothers Mortuary (295 N. Main St.) in Bountiful, Utah on Thursday, April 30th from 6-8pm. There will also be a Graveside Service on Friday, May 1st at 1pm at Elysian Gardens Cemetery (1075 E. 4580 S.) in Murray, Utah where Everyone Is Welcome. The family would like to remind all guests to please follow social distancing guidelines at all times.
We would also encourage anyone who would like to leave remembrances and condolences to do so on the Russon Mortuary website since there will be no guest book available at this time, www.russonmortuary.com/obituary/Stefani-Norton
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 29, 2020