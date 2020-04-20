|
|
Our dearest Stefanie Diane Nielsen returned home to her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1971 to Rita Reyes Espinosa and Joe Claude Espinosa.
She grew up in Clearfield and Roy and attended Wasatch Elementary (Clearfield), Roy Junior High, Roy High school and Weber State College. She was raised by her loving parents whom she looked up to and loved dearly, Rita and Gene Rooks.
She met her best friend and the love of her life, Jon Kelland Nielsen in 1987 while they were both attending Roy High School. They got married on July 17th of 1992 and she faithfully stood by his side in friendship, support and love for 33 years. They had two daughters, Carly Nicole Nielsen (age 25) and Selena Apolonia Nielsen (age 21). Her greatest joy in life, above all, was being a mother to her children. In every sense of the word, she was the most loving, selfless and caring mother that any daughter could ask for.
Stefanie's passion in life included spending quality time with her family and friends. She was an amazing listener and had an infectious laugh. She loved going out to eat, camping, caring for her puppy Koda, holiday get togethers, chocolate, her historias (The Young and the Restless), jewelry, listening to country and classic rock, dancing, going to movies and attending concerts and live performances.
Stefanie was a dedicated employee having 30 years of service for the Internal Revenue Service. She had made many friends over the years and was able to work in various areas. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went through the Ogden, Utah temple on February 20th, 2010. Her faith was important to her and it brought her great joy and comfort throughout her life.
Stefanie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ignacio and Apolonia Reyes, grandfather Rea Rooks, grandparents Flora and Robert Espinosa, Aunt Beverly Pontius, niece Lily Hudson and other cousins and family members she held near and dear to her heart. She is survived by her husband (Jon), daughter's (Carly and Selena), mother (Rita Rooks) and father (Gene Rooks), siblings Lori Hudson (Kevin), Katie Haugen (Kurtis), Corey Rooks (Katherine) and Clint Rooks along with many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stefanie touched so many lives with her kind and innocent spirit. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She had the biggest heart and cared so deeply for everyone she knew. Her light and memory will forever live in the heart and minds that she touched.
""Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.""
Due to the current circumstances, a public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 20, 2020