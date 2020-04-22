|
|
Stephen James Cobb completed his mortal journey and honorably returned to his Heavenly Father on April 19, 2020 after succumbing to complications following a heart attack.
Born on March 21, 1954, in Washington D.C. to James Paul Cobb and Shirley Mercer. As an ""Air Force Brat,"" he lived in the Azores, Iowa, Germany, California, Venezuela, and Arizona. He was an adventurous and inventive child. In high school he had to be the best dressed guy on campus, and always looked sharp, and that carried through his entire life. Steve became bored with high school and very eager to start his life, so he graduated from high school at 17 and joined the United States Air Force.
It was while serving in the Air Force that he discovered the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was instantly drawn to the truthfulness and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Atonement of our Savior began a change in him that enabled him to become more than he could have on his own.
He met the love of his life, Mary Ann Brimley, at an LDS Institute Dance held at Weber State University. They were introduced by close friends. He was handsome and smart, and Mary was head over heels. It was love at first sight. They dated only a short time and were married on April 14, 1978. One year later, they sealed their union for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah Temple.
He made the most beautiful, loving family from the ashes of a much less than perfect childhood. Stephen and Mary built the most amazing life, family, and love story. He healed broken hearts and gave overflowing love to those who were downtrodden. He changed the course of his posterity and would not have been able to do it without his beloved, Mary.
His life legacy will be taught to his 16 beautiful grandchildren who already greatly miss their snuggles, tickles, and jokes by Grandpa Cobb. Grandpa Cobb had the biggest heart for his family and it grew even bigger when his grandchildren were around. You would never find him without at least one sitting on his lap, being entertained by his ""magic tricks"".
Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Adam Otterbein, Heath (Kertsi), Stephanie (Jeff) Jasper, Seth (Lara), Jamie (Danny) Davis; and sisters Gail Foutz and Cathey Stevens. He will be missed and loved every day until we see him again.
Interment: Syracuse City Cemetery
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 22, 2020