Steven Bryce Bateman passed away on May 18, 2020. Born on August 26, 1981, to Steven Burton and Kathy Ditlevsen Bateman in Ogden, Utah, Bryce was the eldest of five children. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an Eagle Scout, Bryce was educated in Davis County Utah and at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. A skilled craftsman with a strong work ethic, Bryce owned, developed, and operated a successful commercial and residential tile installation business, employing several workers. He possessed extraordinary mechanical and related problem-solving skills and took great pride in the quality of his work and craftsmanship. Bryce was motivated to succeed in life and in all he did. He enjoyed all-terrain vehicles, restoring older trucks, and spending time with grandparents, family members, and friends. His keen intellect and witty sense of humor were also a blessing to those with whom Bryce interacted. Perhaps most importantly, Bryce was blessed with a charitable and generous nature which lifted the lives of many, many people. Bryce is survived by his parents, brothers Blair (Kathy) Bateman and Eric Bateman, sisters Shelley Bateman and Stacey (Landon) Browning as well as his grandparents Dorene A. Bateman and Roger and Marlene Ditlevsen. He is also an uncle to Jacob and Emily Bateman as well as Barrett Browning. Bryce is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by grandfather, Ralph H. Bateman and niece, Elizabeth Bateman. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah. Due to limitations associated with the current pandemic, a private viewing and funeral services will be held by invitation only on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Interment in the Bountiful Utah City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 23, 2020