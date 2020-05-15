|
Steve passed away on April 29, 2020, after a six-month battle with colon cancer. He was born in Idaho Falls, December 18, 1957, to Quinton King and Helen Hall King. He attended Ogden schools. He worked at Oscar's Meats most of his life and made lifelong friends there.
He was fun-loving and quick-witted; he had many friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and just being in nature. He leaves behind his wife, Annette Titus King (Clinton), and his brother, Michael (Georgia) King (Riverdale). He also leaves behind Annette's grandchildren, Isabel Gallegos, Marchello Gallegos, Raymond Johnson and Marcus Johnson, who knew him fondly as Grandpa.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cheryl King, and brother, George King.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to donate to help Annette with expenses may due so at Annette King c/o Country Pines, 1706 W 1800 N Clinton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 15, 2020