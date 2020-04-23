|
Steven Vern Lundgreen, 72, passed away on April 18, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1948 to parents, Ella Baird and Vern Lundgreen.
Steve married three times, His first wife was Ella, they had a son, Ronald; Sheila was his second wife, they had daughter, Angelic and another son. He then married the love of his life, Sharan Langloin on July 31, 1997. She had three children, Brenda, Robert and Neil from a previous marriage. Steve felt and treated them as they were his own.
They lived many places and made amazing memories in the 23 years together until his death.
Steve is preceded in death by his mom, dad and his sister Debra.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sharan; his children, Brenda, Robert, Neil, Angelic, Chance (Hayden), Skylar, Tayah (Willow), and son Ronald (Donna), many grandkids and great-grandkids; his sister, Lori (Ira), his nieces and nephews; baby brother Brad, and many other family and friends.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 23, 2020