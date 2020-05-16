Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Susan (Phelps) Williamson


1971 - 2020
Susan (Phelps) Williamson Obituary
Susan Phelps Williamson

Sue Williamson passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Ogden to Sheldon and Joyce Phelps on July 25, 1971, a birthday gift to her mom. Sue attended Taylor Elementary, Central Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High School. While attending elementary school she made special life long friends that became family.

She married Joel Williamson on February 1, 1997. From that union came two beautiful boys, Van and Ash, whom she dearly loved. They later divorced in 2012. She met Jon Mesloh in high school and they later reunited. Jon loved Susan and devoted many years of support to her.

Sue was a very fun, free spirited and spontaneous person. She loved music and riding motorcycles while wearing flip flops and a miniskirt. Her adventurous nature was contagious. She had a way of making others around her feel brave. Those that knew her well will remember her infectious laugh and the way she made having fun easy.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her Aunt Joyce and sister Jackie Guy. She is survived by sons Van Williamson and Ash Williamson, sisters Helen (Kent) Toponce and Debbie Strand, brother Lyle (Kristeen) Phelps and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Women's Retreat House, https://womensretreathouse.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 16, 2020
