|
|
Sylvan Arthur Turnblom
Sylvan Arthur Turnblom, 80, of Centerville, UT, passed away on Friday April 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City due to a brain aneurysm.
Sylvan (also known as Syl, honey, dad, pa, pa-pa) was born in Ogden, Utah to Sylvan L.A. and Elaine (Talbot) Turnblom on March 19, 1940. He graduated from Ben Lomond High and attended Weber State College. He married Dorothy Eileen Porter (daughter of Wendell C. and Margaret Cardall Porter) on December 6, 1963 in the Salt Lake temple. He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including missionary service in the Great Lakes Mission from 1960-62. He also enjoyed serving in the baptistry at the Bountiful Temple.
Syl was a talented carpenter. He started his wood working career at Lucas Builders in Ogden. He then went on to work for Anderson Lumber Company, setting up their truss and door plant. After that, he chose to start his own carpentry and custom wood working business, which he ran for over 45 years. He also owned a hobby store that many people in the community remember fondly.
Syl had many interests and loved serving those around him. He served briefly in the Army Reserve as a cook. He established The Sylvan Turnblom Orchestra, a dance band that played big band era music for church dances. He and some friends bought a bus and transported Centerville youth groups to various locations as far as Seattle, WA. As a pilot or passenger, he was more than willing to go with his friends on an airplane ride. He also belonged to the South Davis Modelers Club and enjoyed model rockets, model trains and radio control planes.
Syl is survived by his wife, Eileen; children Christine Wilson (Tim), Brad, and Jennifer; brothers Carl (Sharon), Grant (Sherry); Brother in law Eric Adams; Grandchildren Briahna Nelson (Derek), Kailie Ward (Christopher), Adam, Jacob, Makelle, and Nickoli; and 8 great-grand-children.
Syl is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Esther Turnblom and Florence Turnblom Adams, and William C. Porter (brother-in-law).
Graveside service will be held at the Centerville Cemetery 650 E 400 S (Porter Lane) at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Due to current conditions, face masks and social distancing standards are requested. There will be no gathering after the services.
Graveside services will be live-streamed. If you would like the link, please email your name to [email protected]
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020