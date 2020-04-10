Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Sylvia Machell Walker


1946 - 2020
Sylvia Machell Walker Obituary
Sylvia Machell Walker, age 74, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 8 2020, after succumbing to brain cancer. She was born in Sheffield England on March 29, 1946, the daughter of Ernest and Lily Machell.

She married her "Love" Owen Walker on December 6th 1965. Together they had four children: Melanie, Aden, Tahnee and Tenette, and Anita who she also considered to be her daughter, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

According to her wishes and the current circumstances, no formal services will be held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020
