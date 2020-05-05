|
Taurino Lepe, 96, passed away, May 2, 2020. Taurino was born on August 11, 1923, to Guadalupe Lepe and Paula Fajardo in Colima, Mexico. He married Juana Jara in Layton, Utah on June 16, 1979.
Taurino loved his wife of 50 years very much, as well as his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel and would visit his birthplace of Colima, Mexico as often as possible and he loved sharing childhood stories. He also enjoyed taking long walks and road trips.
Our dad was gifted with a green thumb, different colored rose bushes filled the outside of his home for years. He also really enjoyed his time working at a local nursery after his retirement.
He will be missed very much by all his family.
Taurino is survived by his wife, Juana and eight children: Lupe Ravago (Layton), Luz Barroso (St. George), Armando Barrera (Clearfield), Silvia Pantoja (Layton), Jennifer Ingram (Bountiful), Analilia Rasmussen (Clearfield), Anabel Lepe (Layton), and Connie Maring (California). He is also survived by his seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren: Javier, Gorge, and Rodolfo Lepe from California and his family in Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother and two sisters.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020