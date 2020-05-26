Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Plain City 1st Ward
2280 N. 3600 W.
Plain City, UT
View Map
Teke Joseph Grondel


1992 - 2020
Teke Joseph Grondel Obituary
Teke Joseph Grondel, loving son, grandson and brother passed away on May 19, 2020. Teke was born April 28, 1992 in Denver, Colorado.

He is survived by his father Shawn Douglas Grondel and his wife Lisa of Plain City, Utah his mother Andrea Johnson of Wisconsin. His older brother Robby Grondel and wife Anna Lee of North Ogden,Utah, his younger Sister Markie Grondel of Roy, Utah. His grandmother Marilyn Grondel of Plain City, Utah and grandmother Kathy Patton of Denver, Colorado.

Teke was preceded in death by his grandfathers Robert Grondel and Dennis Johnson and loving great grandparents, uncles and aunts.

Teke grew up in Plain City, Utah where he had many friends and spent time with his aunts, uncles and cousins. He attended Plain City Elementary, Wahlquist Junior High and Fremont High School. He is a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Teke was a fun loving child and always had a smile on his face. He loved playing and watching all sports.

Friends may visit family on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with memorial services to follow at the Plain City 1st Ward, 2280 N. 3600 W. Plain City, Utah. Interment, Plain City Cemetery, 2050 N. 4425 W.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Teke Joseph Grondel memorial fund at America First Credit Union, account# 9115833.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 26, 2020
