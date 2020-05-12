Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Clearfield City Cemetery
Teresa "Teddi" (Darrah) Cornish

Teresa "Teddi" (Darrah) Cornish Obituary
Teresa ""Teddi"" Darrah Cornish (Teresa Gillitzer) passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at age 75, from renal cell cancer in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. She battled the stage four cancer throughout the past couple of years.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cornish of Oregon; her sister, Susan Wilson and her family of Utah, her three children and their families in Alaska, Dale Gillitzer, Brian Gillitzer, and Lynn Gillitzer-Grover; as well as Dennis' four children, Melinda Cornish, Cynthia Cornish, DJ Cornish, and Julie Overstreet. Teddi also had many loving grandchildren and some great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews who adored her.

Teddi lived in Alaska for many years of her life but also grew up as a military child who moved across the country from New York to California with her family. As an adult, she also lived in California, Texas, Utah, and finally, Oregon.

She worked as a receptionist, bank teller, and most recently before retirement and for the longest amount of time as a parts desk manager with NC Machinery in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Teddi enjoyed being social and doing things with her family and friends. Engaging with others is when she was the happiest. We will always remember her smile and kindness as well as her sense of humor.

Teddi is to be cremated and buried with her own parents, Gilbert and Clara Darrah of Clearfield, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Clearfield City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020
