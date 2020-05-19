|
|
Our beautiful Mother, Terry Lynn Birrell Jacobsen was taken home on Saturday May 16th, 2020 in Clinton, Utah.
She was born on February 5th, 1947 in Salt Lake City Utah to Wallin C. and Madeline Boshard Birrell. Mom attended West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Her first marriage was to Daniel Kay McQuiston, and later to Keith R. Jacobsen.
She worked at Fashion Cabinets for over 30 years, while taking pleasure in camping, boating and being outdoors.
Mom also had a great love for all animals. Everyone that had the privilege of knowing Mom was touched by an angel. She was such a wonderful soul and taught us all how to love unconditionally. Heaven is so lucky to have her, words cannot express how dearly we will miss you.
Terry was preceded in death by husbands' Daniel McQuiston, Keith Jacobsen, Wallin Birrell (Father), Madeline Birrell (Mother), sisters Patty Jones and Vickie Larson. She is survived by her four children, Tracy McQuiston, Danelle Buttars (Chad), Casi Jacobsen and James Jacobsen. Also, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lindquist' Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Special thanks to Lisa Stephens, PAC for her loving care.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We love you so very much, you'll be in our hearts forever. Your laughter and good humor will be missed!
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020