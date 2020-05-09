Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Funeral Mass
Private
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Tony Arguello


1921 - 2020
Tony Arguello Obituary
Tony Arguello, 98, passed away peacefully in North Ogden, Utah of natural causes on May 7, 2020. Tony was born in Raton, New Mexico on November 21, 1921, to Apolonio Arguello and Eugenia Trujillo.

Tony met and married Valentina Lobato in 1937. Tony was an active member of Roman Catholic Church.

He loved playing guitar and accordion, He enjoyed going on walks, doing magic tricks especially with his grandkids, music, and dancing.

Tony is survived by his children Mary (Victor) Dominguez; Annie (Rogeleo) Maestas; Betty Magaña; Marie (Jake) Dominguez; Bob (Lisa) Arguello; Teresa (Fernando) Ortiz; Judy Perez; 36 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Eugene and Jerry.

Tony's family would like to thank Auberge Nursing Home for the care of our father.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church for the family.



Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 9, 2020
