Tracy Norman Clark passed away on April 14, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born June 3, 1956, to Joe and Joan Clark. Tracy enjoyed life to its fullest and was quite a jokester.
Tracy so loved his mother and father; in later life, he was instrumental in helping them for years in taking care of them.
He enjoyed time with friends and family. Also, he liked his automobiles and his guns, motorcycles, and his collection of samurai swords. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He worked at Western Zirconium for 38 years.
Tracy is survived but his sisters: Pam and (Brent) Vanderwood, Cathy and (Robert) Adam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Joan Clark, and brother Steve Clark.
As a family, we wish to give our appreciation to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital, and all of his doctors and nurses that treated him, also South Ogden Post-Acute Skill Nursing facility. The family thanks you all for the care given to him during his time of need.
Due to the COVID -19 Virus, we have decided to not hold Graveside Services until which time it would more beneficial for friends and family to participate.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 16, 2020