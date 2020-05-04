|
Trish Sortland passed away March 8, 2020 while fighting pancreatic cancer. She was born on Mother's Day, May 11, 1947 to Melvin and May Robertson in Ogden, UT.
She married Gary Sortland on November 6, 1982 to live the life of a pilots wife.
She was preceded in death by her father, son Jon and beloved granddaughter Alex.
Trish is survived by her husband; mother; brother, Mike (Cindy) Robertson of Ogden; brother-in-law, Luke Sortland of Ambrose, ND; son, Casey (Cindy) Price of Watsontown, PA; son, Sean (Camille) Sortland of Salt Lake City; her favorite grandson, Lucas Sortland; granddaughter, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Ember of Ottumwa, IA; and of course her cats and dog.
Trish will be cremated and at her request there will be no memorial. She asks that you please remember your favorite animal charities and local shelters.
Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020