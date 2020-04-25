|
Troy David Durand passed away at his home in Ogden, Utah, on March 31, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1962, in Ogden to Wendell Durand and Cathye Garner Cox. He attended Valley View Elementary, Hooper Elementary, Sandridge Junior High, and Roy High School, eventually graduating from Ben Lomond High School. Troy was a smart student and an athlete. His step-father, Fred, encouraged him to excel in basketball, and we all enjoyed watching him play.
He married Deanne Pepple in 1997, and they were together for 30 years before Deanne passed away on March 10, 2020 of cancer. Together they spent their time outdoors enjoying our beautiful state. Troy and Deanne enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing together. They both worked at Snow Basin and would enjoy skiing on their days off. Deanne was Troy's best friend.
Troy enjoyed hiking, motorcycling, and cycling. He was a dedicated employee who worked hard. He made a few special friends where he worked, and loved them. He worked for Singleton Landscaping for 15 years and as a truck driver at Mountain States Produce for 10 years. He was always well liked and respected for his kindness and work ethic.
Our hearts are broken but we know he is at peace and together again with the love of his life. Thank you for all the love shown to our family during this difficult time. Our family will have a graveside service at the Hooper Cemetery at a later date.
Troy will be lovingly remembered by his dad, Wendell Durand and his wife Elaine; his mother Cathye Cox and stepdad Fred Cox; his brothers Jeff Durand (Laurel), Greg Durand (Monica); half siblings Brady Cox (Susan), Angela Clark (Gabe), and Ryan Cox; as well as Deanne's son, Jason Carroll, and her grandchildren, Bram and Zach, several cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is predeceased by his wife Deanne, many grandparents and other family members.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020